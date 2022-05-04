Risk Analysis for Addressing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

Women and children face an ongoing risk of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) by aid workers in countries with active humanitarian operations. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated factors contributing to SEA. In a context where humanitarian funds are limited, it's critical for the international community to be able to effectively identify, prevent, reduce and address incidents of SEA.

The SEA-RO Risk Overview is a Composite Index that brings together indicators on a range of different factors that can influence the risk of SEA. Understanding risk can help IASC members and donors make the most strategic use of limited humanitarian resources by prioritizing issues and countries of concern