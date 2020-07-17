Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-term agricultural prospects

According to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029, the pandemic is expected to depress demand in the next few years and could further undermine food security

The fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented uncertainties in global food supply chains, with potential bottlenecks in labour markets, input industries, agriculture production, food processing, transport and logistics, as well as shifts in demand for food and food services. In the short term, the economic and social impacts of the pandemic interrupt the generally positive medium-term outlook for global agricultural production and food consumption. Governments face the challenge to create balanced policies that address immediate needs, such as labour shortages and create durable conditions for the agricultural sector to ‘build back better,' according to a new report presented today by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General QU Dongyu.

The joint OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029 report finds that over the next ten years supply growth is going to outpace demand growth, causing real prices of most commodities to remain at or below their current levels.