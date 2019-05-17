Rights at Risk: Implications of a closer nexus between asylum and return procedures

INTRODUCTION

The EU Hotspot Approach was launched as part of the EU Agenda on Migration to assist Member States facing disproportionate migratory pressure at the EU’s external borders. Located at key arrival points, hotspots are designed to provide operational support by the EU agencies to Member States, with a focus on assisting in the identification, registration, fingerprinting and processing of asylum seekers. While the EU Hotspots were intended as temporary emergency structures, they have grown into longer-term structures, and the approach is perceived as a test model for a potential permanent EU registration and identification mechanism at the key points of arrival with the purpose of swift and effective processing and selection between those in need of international protection, and those to be returned.

To improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the migration management system, a main objective of current efforts by the EU is to establish a closer link between the asylum and return procedure and to reduce gaps between the procedures. This is at the core of the EU Agenda on Migration1 and is reflected in the reform of the different regulations and directives under the Common European Asylum System2 of May and July 2016 and as well as in the recast Return Directive3 of September 2018. It is also encouraged by the Best Practices for the Implementation of the EU Hotspot Approach4 released by the Commission in late 2017.

The push for a closer link between the asylum and the return procedure is politically motivated. Low return rates are perceived to compromise the credibility of the asylum and migration management system, and to increase incentives for irregular migration and onward movements. Control of onward movements through containment at the EU’s external borders or similar transit zones as well as an increase in returns, are considered preconditions to EU-wide arrangements for solidarity and responsibility sharing for those disembarked at the EU’s external borders. Hence, in its latest opinion on the hotspots, the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) reports to have observed “an emerging trend towards processing applications for international protection while applicants remain confined at the external land or sea border”.5 This assessment is based on developments in the EU such as the European Commission support for the hotspot approach6 and the notion of “controlled centres”7 initially launched at the European Council meeting in June 2018.

Over the months of August-October 2018 DRC conducted a desk study and qualitative research based on secondary data review and individual interviews on the current implementation of the EU hotspot approach, with a focus on measures to reduce the gap between the asylum and return procedure. The research included field visits to Greece and Italy and explored evolving filtering mechanisms for swift distinction between refugees and migrants and detention practices generated in Greece and Italy to accommodate a closer nexus between the asylum and return procedure. Based on an analysis of the practices this policy brief assesses protection implications, including barriers for newly arrived third country nationals to access the asylum procedure and the risk of refoulement.

The findings of the research demonstrate that a closer nexus between the asylum and return procedure raises multiple concerns from a protection perspective, including potential impediments regarding effective access to the asylum procedure, due to an automatic use of detention and a lack of access to legal assistance and effective remedies.