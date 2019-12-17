World
Rights of persons with disabilities: Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities (A/HRC/43/41)
Summary
In her report, the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, Catalina Devandas-Aguilar, provides an overview of the activities undertaken in 2019 and a thematic study on the impact of ableism in medical and scientific practice. The Special Rapporteur explores how ableism is reflected in legislation, policies, customs and practices related to prevention, cure and assisted dying. The report contains recommendations to assist States to develop and implement legal and policy reforms oriented to embracing disability as part of human diversity, in line with the standards set forth in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. They include adopting measures to raise awareness, implementing rights-based prevention policies, respecting and protecting personal autonomy, the right to life and the right to personal integrity of persons with disabilities, and promoting their participation in decision-making.
I. Introduction
The Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities submits the present report to the Human Rights Council pursuant to resolution 35/6. It contains a description of the activities she undertook in 2019 and a thematic study on the impact of ableism in medical and scientific practice, research and experimentation. In the report, the Special Rapporteur aims to provide guidance to States on how to adopt a human rights-based approach to disability in legislation, policies, customs and practices related to prevention, cure and assisted dying.
In preparing the study, the Special Rapporteur commissioned a background paper, convened an expert group meeting in Geneva on 16 and 17 September 2019 and analysed the 45 responses received to a questionnaire sent to Member States, national human rights institutions, bodies of the United Nations system, persons with disabilities and their organizations, and other civil society groups.