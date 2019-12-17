Rights of persons with disabilities: Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities (A/HRC/43/41)

Summary

In her report, the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, Catalina Devandas-Aguilar, provides an overview of the activities undertaken in 2019 and a thematic study on the impact of ableism in medical and scientific practice. The Special Rapporteur explores how ableism is reflected in legislation, policies, customs and practices related to prevention, cure and assisted dying. The report contains recommendations to assist States to develop and implement legal and policy reforms oriented to embracing disability as part of human diversity, in line with the standards set forth in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. They include adopting measures to raise awareness, implementing rights-based prevention policies, respecting and protecting personal autonomy, the right to life and the right to personal integrity of persons with disabilities, and promoting their participation in decision-making.

I. Introduction