Rights in Exile Newsletter October/November 2019
Editorial Team: Catherine Tyson, Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Nicolas Parent, Taylor Brooks, Olivia Bueno, Sirak Akalu Iyassu and Lucia Slot.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon
In this issue:
Articles & Short Pieces
- Speech by Evaniste Mfaume, Regional Laureate for Africa of the UNHCR Nansen Award for Refugees 2019
- Refugees: Ending invisibility
- The illusion of consent: Voluntary repatriation or refoulement?
- We, the African people in Tapachula, demand respect for our dignity and our rights
- Children in Central America-Mexico-US corridor need protection, not detention and deportation
- Towards gender inclusivity in Cameroon’s refugee legislation: A feminist foreign policy perspective
- Three years on, unaccompanied minors in Europe still in legal limbo
- Corridors of hope: What one Italian “lifeline” delivers
- Promoting refugee participation in the Global Refugee Forum: Walking the walk
- Humanitarian family reunion: Not just the right thing to do
- USCIS wants to make it harder for asylum seekers to get work permits
- Australia’s policy of boat turnbacks
- A well-founded fear of persecution… but when?
- The Flores Settlement Agreement and detention as deterrence
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
- The European Court for Human Rights rules in favor of Libyan family ordered by the Finnish government to be returned to Italy
- Upper Tribunal in the United Kingdom rules country guidance on non-Arab Darfuris still applies
- Refugee status granted to Gambian citizen affected by serious mental illness in Italy
- National Commission for Human Rights urges Greek authorities to take immediate measures regarding the safety of migrant children
- Kaak and Others v Greece: Lack of an effective remedy constitutes a violation under Article 5 § 4
- Italian Tribunal of Ferrara refers to the Constitutional Court on ban preventing Italian municipalities registering applicants for international protection
- O.D. v Bulgaria: Expulsion to Syria would amount to a violation of Articles 2, 3 and 13 ECHR
- R.K. v Russia: Detention pending expulsion amounts to violation of Article 5 §§ 1 and 4 ECHR
- Savran v Denmark: Expulsion without assurances of appropriate psychiatric treatment amounts to violation of Article 3 ECHR
- Dutch Secretary of State must reconsider application for international protection under Article 17 (1) of the Dublin Regulation
- Refusing journalist access to a reception centre for asylum-seekers was in breach of the European Convention
- Applicant with international protection must be provided with appropriate housing under United Kingdom s.193 Housing Act 1996
- Italian court must provide details of preliminary assessment of real risk present in countries of origin in return decisions
- Slovenian constitutional court annuls provision on suspension of asylum procedure
- Rejected asylum application in the United Kingdom referred back to Upper Tribunal in PK (Ukraine) v Secretary of State
- The Netherlands: Assurances of access to legal aid required in transfers to Greece
- Execution of removal order deemed unreasonable in Switzerland on grounds of mental health and family rights
- Malian citizen granted subsidiary protection in Italy due to internal ongoing armed conflict
Opinion/Editorial
- Let US Immigration Judges speak
- Statelessness is back (not that it ever went away…)
- Asylum process is failing LGBT+ Russians escaping persecution
- Detention by default: A Maltese betrayal
- Unwilling and fearful refugees should not be forced to return home
- Refugees organize to end discrimination in Australia
- Europe’s refugee policy is test of its true “way of life”
- The birth defect of EU migration diplomacy