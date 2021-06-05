World + 23 more
Rights in Exile Newsletter June 2021
Issue 124
ISSN 2049-2650
Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Taylor Brooks, Lucia Slot, Nastassja White, Lena Ellen Becker, Rosa da Costa, Divita Shandilya, Adesuyi Daramola and Léon Nsiku.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon
Web links are in blue.
In this issue:
Articles & Short Pieces
Shelter from the storm: Policy options to address climate induced displacement from the Northern Triangle
Refugee camps can wreak enormous environmental damages. Should source countries be liable for them?
Rethinking international protection: Rescue at sea as a model?
Artificial Intelligence in migration: Its positive and negative implications
European strategy on voluntary return and reintegration advances action within bloc, leaves more to discuss with countries of migrant origin
Indian Supreme Court’s stance on the deportation of Rohingya refugees violates international law
India is chipping away at its past generosity towards refugees
A tale of legal violence and systematic oppression: Indian Supreme Court orders the deportation of Rohingyas
Indefinite detention of refugees is unlawful under international law, but Australia has quietly made it legal
Joint statement from refugee law organisations in response to the Australian Migration Amendment Bill 2021
“New” and “old” refugees navigate emerging political economic realities in Lebanon’s Chatila camp
The Jordan Compact: A model for burden-sharing in the refugee crisis
Remarks by Kenneth Roth on the situation of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang
Comments on the UK’s New Plan for Immigration:
The UK Home Office’s New Plan for Immigration: Coherence with the UN Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees?
Over-criminalization and digitalization in UK’s New Plan for Immigration: A securitized and disproportionate approach
Response to the Home Office consultation on a New Plan for Immigration: Addressing “illegal immigration”
The UK’s New Plan for Immigration’s “differentiated approach to asylum claims”: Denial of access to status determination and protection
The UK’s New Plan for Immigration: A return to detained fast track of asylum seekers?
“Testing the ‘well-founded fear of persecution’”: Changes proposed by the UK’s New Plan for Immigration incompatible with refugee law
The overcriminalization of facilitation of illegal entry: The dangers of the symbolic application of criminal law to deter irregular migration in the New Plan for Immigration
The UK’s New Plan for Immigration: “Protecting those fleeing persecution, oppression and tyranny”
The UK’s New Plan for Immigration and the risks of extending temporary protection status
The dangers of penalising irregular arrivals: Lessons from the Australian model of offshore processing
Entrenching invisibility and creating vulnerability: The absence of disability in UK’s New Plan for Immigration
Age assessment in UK’s New Plan for Immigration: Something old, something new, something borrowed… something blue?
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
Australia’s cruelty to refugees: Which legal ‘straw’ might break the camel’s back?
Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US
US Supreme Court considers the future for thousands of people with TPS
Revocation of refugee status does not automatically allow deportation
UK Home Office can make exceptions to rules stopping asylum seekers working
UK Home Office can’t just ignore potential persecution even if there is no asylum claim
Greece accused of ‘shocking’ illegal pushback against refugees at sea
Matteo Salvini to face trial over standoff with migrant rescue ship
“Hand on the tiller” prosecution for assisting unlawful immigration fails
Prosecutions for assisting unlawful immigration in small boats cases: The key to acquittal
Netherlands: Council of State rules assessment of Mongolia as a safe country of origin for LGBTI persons inadequate
Croatia: Constitutional Court rules that Serbia cannot be deemed a safe third country
Estonia: Supreme Court rules detention of international protection applicant unlawful
Germany: Higher Administrative Court cancels return of beneficiary of international protection to Greece
Germany: Administrative Court of Munich finds EU law precedes over any bilateral agreement between Germany and Greece
France: Council of State rules detention conditions at French-Italian border police premises do not violate asylum applicants’ rights
Opinion/Editorial
Climate change will force us to rethink migration and asylum
The Dominican Republic wants to build a border wall. It should learn from America’s mistakes.
Denmark’s plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda “unconscionable and potentially unlawful”
The EU efforts to repatriate Afghan asylum seekers are dangerous
Europe is failing refugees and migrants. We have become too numb to the graveyard in the Mediterranean.
Israel must not be allowed to continue its rampage against Palestinians
Life at the edge of disaster: What it means to start over – again and again
A lucrative border-industrial complex keeps the US border in constant “crisis”
UK Home Office should seek to remove barriers faced by stateless children born in the UK rather than making it more difficult for them to acquire British citizenship
Why the UK’s asylum plan won’t fix the Channel crossings “crisis”
Announcements