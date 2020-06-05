World + 19 more
Rights in Exile Newsletter June 2020
ISSN 2049-2650
Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Nicolas Parent, Taylor Brooks, Lucia Slot, Adam Severson, Nastassja White, Lena Ellen Becker, Muchengeti Hwacha, Saskia Llewellyn and Rosa da Costa.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon
In this issue:
Articles & Short Pieces
How South Africa is denying refugees their rights: What needs to change
The Trump Administration offers an indefensible legal defense of its asylum ban
The challenges in COVID-19 times for refugee determination and accessing protection
“Just one more thing…”: Why complete testimony is critical in asylum cases
How Europe is using coronavirus to reinforce its hostile environment in the Mediterranean
How COVID-19 halted NGO migrant rescues in the Mediterranean
EU fundamental rights, human rights and free movement in times of COVID-19
Time to review and remedy cooperation policies facilitating abuse of refugees and migrants in Libya
Forcible return to Turkey of Syrian refugees in Cyprus must end
The confused construction of ‘non-refoulement’ in Australia’s Ministerial Directions for visa cancellations
Syrian refugees in Jordan: How a focus on human rights can help secure economic livelihoods
Indefinite suspension of protections for asylum seekers and unaccompanied children under 19 May 2020 order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Malaysia must end violent threats and anti-Rohingya campaign
UN rights experts to Malaysia: “Stop crackdown on migrants, journalists and civil society”
A looming catastrophe: COVID-19, urban refugees, and the right to health in Thailand
UNHCR: Beware long-term damage to human rights and refugee rights from the coronavirus pandemic
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
South Korean Justice Ministry offers second chance to refugee applicants who were victims of false interview accounts
US: BIA rules Haitian asylum applicant firmly resettled in Brazil
US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision on PSG in Juan Antonio v. Barr
UK: Luxembourg set to undermine Home Office position on clan protection in Somalia
UK: “Slip rule” can be used to allow an appeal dismissed by accident
New Afghanistan Country Guidance provides a clear pathway for asylum seekers in the UK to win appeals
Australian court guessed how gay men from conservative families would react after first having sex. It cost two men their refugee status.
New Kabul guidance: Individualised assessment of relocation required
France: Court of Auditors urges modernisation of migration and asylum system
CJEU classifies accommodation of asylum seekers in Hungarian Transit Zone as detention
Opinion/Editorial
COVID-19 Is no excuse to abandon basic principles protecting refugees and asylum seekers
Fund but disregard: The EU’s relationship to academic research on mobility
Greek lockdown should not discriminate against migrants, refugees
Announcements