World + 20 more
Rights in Exile Newsletter July 2020
Issue 114
ISSN 2049-2650
Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Nicolas Parent, Taylor Brooks, Lucia Slot, Adam Severson, Nastassja White, Lena Ellen Becker, Muchengeti Hwacha, Saskia Llewellyn and Rosa da Costa.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon
Web links are in blue.
In this issue:
Articles & Short Pieces
On World Refugee Day we do not want to be celebrated. We want to go home.
What Burundi teaches us about political crisis and displacement
A look at global changes in refugee policies through the lens of Dadaab
Self-reliance as a contemporary ‘durable solution’ to forced displacement
Why Hong Kong’s untold history of protecting refugee rights matters now in its struggle with China
Facing COVID in a state of rightlessness: Rohingyas at sea in South Asia
Pushbacks at land borders: Asady and Others v. Slovakia and N.D. and N.T. v. Spain. Is the principle of non-refoulement at risk?
COVID-19 at the Brazil-Venezuela borders: The good, the bad and the ugly
EOIR's data release on asylum so deficient public should not rely on accuracy of court records
Fight back against Chevron deference in US asylum and withholding cases
Obligations to accommodate irregular migrants in the Netherlands: Will the local bed-bath-bread facilities survive?
Hungary passes new law on the lodging of asylum applications at embassies
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
US federal court vacates Trump administration asylum restrictions
No European Convention on Human Rights jurisdiction over humanitarian visa refusal
A “formalistic” approach to jurisdiction in the European Court of Human Rights’ decision on humanitarian visas: Was another interpretation possible?
When is a policy not a policy? Tribunal tackles UK law on disclosure
M.S. v. Slovakia and Ukraine: Procedural shortcoming in applicant’s return to Afghanistan
CJEU Attorney General Opinion on the interpretation of refusal to perform military service as grounds of persecution
Cyprus: Refugee status must be granted due to inability for authorities to guarantee protection to applicant
Worrying Strasbourg decision on sending asylum seekers back to Sudan
Opinion/Editorial
Thailand: Protect Rohingya refugees from forced return, indefinite detention
Violence or the virus? Mindanao’s displaced forced to choose
This World Refugee Day and Pride month we need to save LGBTQ asylum
New Trump administration regulations would devastate refugee pathways
Migrant children are still confined and vulnerable. It’s a gratuitous act of cruelty.
The UK government’s stance on Vietnamese trafficking victims is misconceived
Coronavirus: A window of opportunity for action on migration?
Letters to the Editors
Announcements
Requests
Al Otro Lado seeks US asylum attorneys to supervise law students
Submit comments on proposed new US regulations affecting asylum seekers