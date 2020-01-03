03 Jan 2020

Rights in Exile Newsletter January 2020

Report
from International Refugee Rights Initiative
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Issue 108
ISSN 2049-2650

Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Nicolas Parent, Taylor Brooks, Olivia Bueno, Sirak Akalu Iyassu and Lucia Slot.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon

Web links are in blue.

In this issue:

Articles & Short Pieces

Who’s your dance partner?
Interpretation problems in immigration proceedings: How grave can they be?
New US immigration court data released: Even more records missing despite assurances
The Cartagena Declaration at 35 and refugee protection in Latin America
LGBTQI+ asylum claimants face extreme social isolation in Germany
Rohingya repatriation and the problem of consent
Competing logics of security toward Syrian refugees in Turkey and Lebanon
Why some EU countries are struggling to relocate migrants
Toward a new European consensus on migration and asylum
The Immigration Assessment Authority and the erosion of fairness in the Australian refugee framework
Venezuela refugee crisis to become the largest and most underfunded in modern history
South Africa fails in duty to offer refuge
Remote control of asylum seekers: How states evade their protection obligation
Climate change, refugees and other displaced persons
India needs a proper refugee law, not a CAA suffused with discriminatory intent
Crime and refugee protection
Where is the refugee sponsorship program for Australia?
Ten conflicts to watch in 2020

News on Countries of Origin
News on Countries of Asylum
Detention and Deportation News
Statelessness

Case Notes

CLINIC lawsuit seeks to protect asylum seekers in the US who fear family-based harm
Danish Appeal Board confirms rejection of protection for three Syrian nationals
US Federal Court preliminary injunction restores asylum eligibility for asylum seekers turned back at ports of entry before 16 July 2019
UK Home Office delay policy leaving trafficking victims in limbo found unlawful
Avoiding the naughty step in Cart judicial review cases in the UK
US immigration advocates file major lawsuit challenging weaponization of the nation’s immigration court system
UK High Court hears challenge to systemic delays in child asylum claims
US Third Circuit Court of Appeals finds that BIA applied the wrong legal standard for the likelihood of state aquiesence to torture by ignoring evidence related to a tattoo
Upper Tribunal slams UK Home Office for inability to read dictionary
When voluntary return is not voluntary at all
UK Supreme Court unanimously rules detention of asylum seekers pending removal was unlawful

Opinion/Editorial

Transformed stance toward refugees and asylum seekers in Indonesia Denying opportunities costs. What America could lose by curtailing refugee resettlement India citizenship law more sinister than it seems Making a positive impact: A functioning European asylum policy must start with… Europe A way forward on refugees for Australia Restore asylum for women fleeing abuse and death US should cease returning asylum seekers to Mexico

Announcements

