Rights in Exile Newsletter February 2020
Issue 109\ ISSN 2049-2650
Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Nicolas Parent, Taylor Brooks, Sirak Akalu Iyassu, Lucia Slot, Adam Severson, Nastassja White, Lena Becker, Muchengeti Hwacha, Saskia Llewellyn and Rosa da Costa.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon
Web links are in blue.
In this issue:
Articles and Short Pieces
- The politics of exhaustion: Immigration control in the British-French border zone
- Rethinking refuge from gender-based violence: Persecution for which convention reason?
- Individual rights in EU migration and asylum law
- Rethinking refugee choices in the Dublin system
- The fight to save an innocent refugee from almost certain death
- Fears that Greek 'safe countries' list poses a threat to human rights
- Rethinking refugee registration
- Rethinking the Common European Asylum System: Protection or containment?
- Statement on 'hot returns' from the Chafarinas on 3 January: "A serious violation of human rights"
- Should India deport Rohingya refugees because its soldiers "are fighting on the borders"?
- Non-refoulement under the Trump Administration
- Does Frontex arrange illegal pushbacks?
- Border with Turkey: EU Commission wants to track down refugees with "foliage detection"
- What does "social cohesion" mean for refugees and hosts? A view from Kenya
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
- In landmark ruling, UN Human Rights Committee says climate refugees can't be returned to countries where their lives might be threatened by the climate crisis
- UN Committee Against Torture: Expulsion to Chile amounts to violation of Article 3 of CAT
- No absolute confidentiality for asylum information in family cases in the UK
- US Board of Immigration Appeals holds that flawed Notice to Appear does not deprive immigration court of subject matter jurisdiction
- UK High Court finds delays in child asylum decisions are not the Home Office's fault
- TRAC data analysis finds that US asylum decisions vary widely across judges and courts
- UK Upper Tribunal issues new country guidance case on Iraq
- Greek government hit with interim measures and introducing new list of safe countries of origin
- UK Upper Tribunal confirms that asylum seekers have the burden of proof on internal relocation
- UK Home Office launches legal battle to defend "unlawful and discriminatory" hostile environment policy
- US Second Circuit Court of Appeals on political opinion: Hernandez-Chacon v. Barr
- UK Upper Tribunal finds that adverse credibility findings can be made against vulnerable adults in the immigration tribunal without reference to their vulnerability
Opinion/Editorial
- New refugee laws undermine human rights of refugees in South Africa
- Refugee mental health: Normal reactions to abnormal situations
- Child refugees have become pawns in a rightwing culture war
- DNA collection at the border threatens the privacy of all Americans
- UK government blocks refugee children being reunited with parents