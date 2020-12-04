World + 17 more

Rights in Exile Newsletter December 2020

Issue 118

ISSN 2049-2650

Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Taylor Brooks, Lucia Slot, Adam Severson, Nastassja White, Lena Ellen Becker, Muchengeti Hwacha and Rosa da Costa.

Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon

In this issue:

Articles & Short Pieces

News on Countries of Origin
News on Countries of Asylum
Detention and Deportation News

Case Notes

Opinion/Editorial

Announcements

Requests

  • Recommendations for CGRS Expert Witness Database

Resources
Publications
Newsletters

