Rights in Exile Newsletter December 2020
Issue 118
ISSN 2049-2650
Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Taylor Brooks, Lucia Slot, Adam Severson, Nastassja White, Lena Ellen Becker, Muchengeti Hwacha and Rosa da Costa.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon
Web links are in blue.
In this issue:
Articles & Short Pieces
- Refugee lawyers in Egypt
- When refugees become migrants: State “cherry-picking” for refugee protection
- UN warns of impact of smart borders on refugees: “Data collection isn't apolitical”
- Voices in limbo: The plight of asylum seekers and refugees in Hong Kong in times of COVID-19
- Persecuted, refuged and misgendered: No legal recognition for persecuted trans refugees in Hungary
- Time to bring an end to the eviction of failed asylum seekers in the UK
- Trafficked adult males and their recognition as members of a particular social group in the UK’s Upper Tribunal
- European refugee policy: What’s gone wrong and how to make it better
- Rethinking returns in the Migration Pact: How the EU can avoid creating new IDPs
- Secondary movements in the EU: Overcoming the lack of trust among the Member States?
- The EU’s “New Pact on Migration and Asylum” is missing a true foundation
- Asylos at 10: Opening Remarks at the Anniversary Conference
- Uniform and fair asylum procedures at the EU borders have not been achieved
- Thailand’s changing of the guard: Negotiating the transition from UNHCR Refugee Status Determination to a national refugee screening mechanism
- Refugees, refoulement and remedies: The South Asian scenario
- Coalition of 60 organizations launch campaign, giving Australia government June 2021 deadline to resettle refugees
- Political persecution in Syria and Eritrea: The use of country knowledge by German courts
- Legal procedures for Syrian refugees in Jordan
- The US Asylum Cooperation Agreements: A human rights conundrum
- The US government wants immigrants to show up for court—but neglects to tell them how to attend their hearings
- Why Québec’s refugee sponsorship suspension is so misguided
News on Countries of Origin
News on Countries of Asylum
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
- CJEU calls flight from Syrian military grounds for asylum
- Immigration groups file lawsuit challenging Trump administration efforts to bar more from asylum in the US
- Judge declares unlawful and vacates US government’s asylum seeker “credible fear” standards
- Procedures for asylum and bars to asylum eligibility in the US
- Shift in the applicability of the suspension clause in the US Department of Homeland Security v Thuraissigiam
- UK government can deport people who had successfully appealed against deportation
- UK High Court orders emergency fix to asylum screening interviews
- EU executive takes action against Hungary over new asylum procedures
- Spain’s Constitutional Court backs express deportations
- ECHR: Deporting gay asylum seeker a violation of Article 3
- French National Court of Asylum considers passage through Kabul and Panjsher safe enough to reach Province of Parwan
- Women and children in South Africa hit by refugee office closure, court hears
Opinion/Editorial
- Hundreds of people detained in solitary confinement as a substitute for medical care in immigration facilities in the US—they must go free
- US President-elect Joe Biden’s statement on World Refugee Day
- A misrepresentation wrapped in a misunderstanding about immigration adjudication.
- When Trump says immigrants do not show up for court hearings, he could not be more wrong.
- Now is no time to cut refugee numbers
- Trump did not build his border wall with steel. He built it out of paper.
- Trump’s asylum and immigration policies must be rolled back
- Why the US State Department must reverse new policy of withholding refugee data from the public
- International community: Condemn mass disenfranchisement and irregularities in Myanmar’s elections
- Rohingya refugees are being ignored
- Malaysia: End abusive immigration detention
- The refugee crisis in South America is heartbreaking—children should never have to give up on their future
Announcements
- Recommendations for CGRS Expert Witness Database