Rights in Exile Newsletter December 2019
Editorial Team: Nejla Sammakia, Christian Jorgensen, Cristina de Nicolás Izquierdo, Nicolas Parent, Taylor Brooks, Olivia Bueno, Sirak Akalu Iyassu and Lucia Slot.
Chief Editor: Fiona McKinnon.
In this issue:
Articles & Short Pieces
- When does fear become “well-founded”?
- Refugee camps versus urban refugees: What’s been said — and done
- An end to legal aid at first instance in the Netherlands
- Email from an asylum officer to USCIS management after 8 August 2019 meeting with management concerning the officer’s refusal to participate in the Migrant Protection Protocols (Remain in Mexico) Program
- Racist Violence Recording Network expresses concern over xenophobic reactions against refugees in Greece
- How to endure forced separation as a couple
- Secrecy and abuse in Australia’s immigration detention systems
- Calling out the misuse of terrorism rhetoric against refugees and asylum seekers
- All but last resort: The last reform of detention of asylum seekers in Greece
- Managing displacement in the era of climate change
- The securitisation of asylum and immigration in European discourse and practice: The case of Italy
- OHCHR press briefing on Iran
- UNHCR statement on new US asylum policy
- NGOs call on the EU and its member states to demonstrate leadership on resettlement at the Global Refugee Forum 2019
- Statement by Ms. Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar
- New process in El Paso seeks to deport asylum seekers in less than 10 days
Detention and Deportation News
Case Notes
ICC authorises opening of an investigation into the situation in Myanmar/Bangladesh
A.A. v Switzerland: Return of Afghan national who converted from Islam to Christianity would breach Article 3 ECHR
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at the ICJ
- CJEU: Withdrawal of material reception conditions not a lawful sanction for violation of house rules
- RS (Sri Lanka) v Secretary of State: Reasonable likelihood that escaped detainee faces risk in the event of return
- Serco’s evictions of refused asylum seekers lawful, Scottish judges rule
- US judge restrains federal government from blocking asylum seekers’ access to attorneys
- Immigration judges in the UK told how to handle Somali cessation cases
- Asylum seeker in South Africa appeals hospital decision to stop dialysis
- US judge blocks ban on asylum for immigrants waiting in Mexico
- No obligation to claim asylum in the UK upon arrival, but asylum seekers must act with reasonable expedition to do so
- New Strasbourg interim measures to halt “protective custody” of unaccompanied children in Greece
- Germany’s Constitutional Court strengthens rights of asylum seekers subject to Dublin
Opinion/Editorial
- In scathing manifesto, an asylum officer blasts Trump’s cruelty to migrants
- Refugees shouldn’t be used as props to alert to the dangers of climate change
- Why forbidding asylum seekers from working undermines the right to seek asylum
- Silence is not an option: We cannot sign on to new asylum policies
- Don’t call the Essex 39 a “tragedy”
- Time to recognise refugees in Malaysia
- An imagined crisis fading out – Time to address a real one
- ASEAN must lead in Rakhine crisis
- The West’s obsession with border security is breeding instability
“I was denied access to the tent courts where asylum seekers are rushed through a sham process.”
Announcements
- Calls for papers
- Vacancies