The right of internally displaced persons to participate in electoral processes, particularly the right to vote and to stand in elections (A/HRC/50/24) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, provides an account of the activities she has undertaken pursuant to the mandate given to her by the Human Rights Council in resolution 41/15.

In the thematic section of the report, the Special Rapporteur examines the participation of internally displaced persons in electoral processes. She analyses their ability to exercise their right to vote and to stand in elections on equal terms with the non-displaced population, the obstacles they encounter and the special measures that may be adopted in electoral processes to enable their participation. The Special Rapporteur makes recommendations to States, the international community, civil society and national human rights institutions.