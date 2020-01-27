27 Jan 2020

Revisiting Aid Effectiveness: A New Framework and Set of Measures for Assessing Aid “Quality”

Report
from Center for Global Development
Published on 27 Jan 2020
Caitlin McKee, Catherine Blampied, Ian Mitchell, and Andrew Rogerson

Abstract

This paper revisits the concept of international development aid effectiveness and its measurement as part of a review of the Quality of ODA (QuODA) assessment published regularly since 2010.

The paper takes stock of the current state of evidence and consensus on the principles of aid effectiveness; reviews potential measures; and proposes a revised framework for QuODA, to quantitatively measure indicators of aid quality at the single-agency level, including both bilateral and multilateral actors.

