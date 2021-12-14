Revised Policy of the U.S. Agency for International Development on Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP)

USAID ANNOUNCES REVISED POLICY ON COUNTER-TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is pleased to launch the revised Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Policy which includes the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities to promote gender and race equality and equity, and end forced labor in global supply chains. This updated Policy highlights USAID’s commitment to partnering with trafficking survivors to develop government policy and prevention programs, addressing how migration and the climate crisis can render people vulnerable to trafficking, and promoting partnerships with all sectors of society to build local capacity to address this human rights abuse.

Human trafficking affects an estimated 25 million people around the world, including adults and children subjected to sexual exploitation and forced labor in domestic servitude and sectors such as fishing, construction, and agriculture. Since 2001, USAID has prioritized the investment of more than $340 million in 83 countries and regions to fight human trafficking. USAID-funded C-TIP programs are tailored to address the needs of vulnerable and marginalized local populations and build local capacity in governments, civil society, and the private sector.

Through this revised C-TIP Policy, USAID aims to achieve the following outcomes:

Promote trauma-informed and survivor-centered approaches in C-TIP programming to increase survivor empowerment;

Address the intersection of migration, climate change, and human trafficking;

Strengthen partnerships with survivors, independent media, the private sector, all levels of government, faith leaders, and community-based organizations to create sustainable and innovative solutions;

Enable USAID staff to adapt programming to local contexts to safeguard vulnerable and historically marginalized populations that are most susceptible to trafficking; and

Provide clear staff roles and responsibilities across USAID to implement effective C-TIP programming.

USAID is committed to working alongside host governments, survivors, civil society, and the private sector to build their capacity to end human trafficking and uphold the dignity of trafficking survivors.