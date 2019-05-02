02 May 2019

A review of projections of demand and supply of livestock-derived foods and the implications for livestock sector management in LSIL focus countries

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.15 MB)

Citation

Enahoro D, Njuri N, Thornton P, Staal SJ. 2019. A review of projections of demand and supply of livestock-derived foods and the implications for livestock sector management in LSIL focus countries. Mid-Project Research Report of the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Livestock Systems (LSIL) Futures Foresight Component, Module I (Quantitative Scenario Modelling). CCAFS Working Paper No. 262 Wageningen, the Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS). Available online at: www.ccafs.cgiar.org

**Permanent link to cite or share this item: **https://hdl.handle.net/10568/101135

Abstract/Description

National planners and others in the international development community are looking to transform a rising demand for animal-source foods in many low- and middle-income countries into opportunities that benefit poor and vulnerable people. Scenario analysis and sectoral reviews aid the understanding of emerging opportunities and the potential of existing systems to harness them. An analysis was done of country-level results of a global model simulating the production and consumption to 2050 of livestock-derived foods under various scenarios of economic and climate change. The scenario results were assessed alongside historical data and relevant national policies of the livestock sectors of selected countries, to identify key entry points for further pro-poor livestock sector development. While increased focus on trade in livestock and livestock products seems rationale for some countries in the study, climate change and sustainability are given more prominence for others. The results provide context to planned stakeholder engagements on national programs and policies affecting livestock in the study countries.

CGIAR Author ORCID iDs

Dolapo Enahorohttps://orcid.org/0000-0002-4927-5617

Philip Thorntonhttps://orcid.org/0000-0002-1854-0182

Steven Staalhttps://orcid.org/0000-0002-1244-1773

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.