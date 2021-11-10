Review of the June 2021 Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict

On June 28, 2021, the United Nations Security Council held its annual open debate on children and armed conflict (CAAC), under Estonia’s presidency. At the open debate, Secretary-General António Guterres presented his annual report on children and armed conflict (A/75/873-S/2021/437), covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020. The open debate focused on issues related to the implementation of the CAAC agenda, including the mid- and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the protection of children in armed conflict, as well as the importance of a gender perspective in child protection, considering the specific risks faced by girls. Equally, it examined ways to strengthen the mainstreaming of child protection in the Council’s agenda, and by the UN and Member States in all relevant activities, including conflict mediation and prevention. This objective is also linked to ensuring sufficient UN child protection capacity. The protection of children in armed conflict is underpinned by compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and supported by international initiatives alongside further prevention measures at national or regional levels.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Security Council convened this year’s open debate virtually, in accordance with its June working methods. Non-Council members were invited to submit written statements. In addition to the Secretary-General, other briefers included Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore,

Advocate for Children Affected by War with the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (OSRSG-CAAC) Forest Whitaker, and civil society speaker and Education Specialist from Plan International Laban Onisimus.

A total of 72 statements were submitted, representing 97 Member States. In addition to the 15 statements delivered by Security Council members, there were 57 written statements by non-Council members. President of Estonia H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid chaired the open debate. Heads of state and government ministers from India, Ireland, Niger, Norway, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Viet Nam, the United Kingdom, and the United States participated in the meeting.

The overall tone of the debate was one of urgency, with many interventions focusing on the exacerbated vulnerabilities of children to grave violations and additional obstacles to child protection programming and response due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the CAAC mandate, with many Member States acknowledging its successes, while lamenting the high level of grave violations in 2020. Accountability and the need to end impunity remained a prominent theme in this year’s debate.

The need for dedicated child protection capacity in UN peacekeeping and special political missions, including in the context of transition and drawdown, was a recurring theme once again this year. At least 28 statements called for specialized child protection capacity in peacekeeping missions, with several explicitly requesting such positions be adequately funded. Member States also reiterated the need for increased financial resources to the CAAC agenda, including funding for UNICEF, the OSRSG-CAAC, and civil society organizations in their work to end abuses of children’s rights in conflict.

The impact of armed conflict on children’s right to education was another prominent theme appearing in this year’s debate, including the need to protect educational facilities from attack, as well as the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on access to education, particularly for girls. Additionally, 16 statements included a specific call for endorsement of the Safe Schools Declaration. Several Member States highlighted the gendered impacts of armed conflict, acknowledging specific challenges of sexual and gender-based violence and discrimination, and calling for improved analysis of the gendered dimensions of conflict, including through the collection of disaggregated data, to inform programming and response.

Several delegations raised the crucial importance of maintaining the independence and impartiality of the CAAC mandate, in particular, the Secretary-General’s annual report and its annexed list of perpetrators, stressing the need for listing decisions to be based on objective criteria. Sixteen Member States echoed concerns raised by 18 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in a May 2021 open letter to Secretary-General Guterres. Member States highlighted child protection concerns in specific armed conflict situations, particularly Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Myanmar, Syria, and Yemen. Five interventions raised alarm regarding the ongoing violence in Tigray, Ethiopia, which is not currently included in the Secretary-General’s annual report on CAAC. Other prominent themes in this year’s debate included calls to integrate child protection in efforts to build and sustain peace and to treat children affected by armed conflict primarily as victims, prioritizing their reintegration in line with international juvenile justice standards.

The following analytical summary provides an overview of statements and key themes highlighted at the open debate, as well as an analysis of statements that pertain to Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict’s key recommendations to the UN Security Council and non-Council Member States.