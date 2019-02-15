Return counselling: Supporting informed decision-making through impartial, independent and non-directive counselling (February 2019)

A policy brief on best practices for return counselling based on the Danish Refugee Council’s experiences.

Since the Return Directive1 was adopted in 2008, the challenge of making returns more effective has been on the political agenda. In September 2018, the European Commission presented a recast of the Return Directive2 as an addition to the recast of the Common European Asylum System, which are currently being negotiated by the European Parliament and Council of the European Union.

In November 2018, European Council for Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) published its comments on the recast of the Return Directive3 . As an ECRE member, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) shares the concerns of ECRE that the Commission proposal lowers safe guards for third-country nationals and thus can result in increased use of detention and violations of fundamental rights.

As a humanitarian organisation, DRC advocates for the right of rejected asylum seekers to return in safety, dignity and with due respect for their fundamental rights, as such the use of force should be avoided. Since the beginning of the 1980’s, DRC has been providing counselling to asylum seekers through all stages of the asylum procedure, including after a final rejection of the asylum application. Based on this experience, DRC has found that rejected asylum seekers are more capable of relating to their own situation, if they are included in the return process and experience it as being dignified.

New legislation should always be based on evidence and on best practices to ensure good lawmaking. With this policy brief, DRC wants to provide input to the development of Member States’ return policy, which encourages a dignified return procedure that takes into consideration the individual needs of the rejected asylum seekers.

DRC believes that impartial, independent and non-directive return counselling should always be part of an inclusive, dignified and sustainable return procedure. With this policy brief, DRC calls for the EU co-legislators to incorporate return counselling in all return procedures. The input is based on DRC’s extensive hands-on experience with return counselling and extensive knowledge of the important elements, which can facilitate good return counselling.

This paper contains a description of DRC’s experiences with return counselling, DRC’s positions on best practices for return counselling and a call for Member States to integrate return counselling in the return procedures.