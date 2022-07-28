Return and Reintegration Key Highlights 2021

Main Trends 2021

While the world is still reeling from the consequences of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been an increase of movement, as some countries have increased their testing capabilities and have started to roll out vaccination campaigns. The number of beneficiaries of AVRR in 2021 increased by 17 per cent, from 37,043 in 2020 to 43,428 in 2021. Similarly, the number of beneficiaries of VHR increased by 57 per cent, from 4,038 in 2020 to 6,367 in 2021.

The Niger remained the main host country of migrants assisted to return, with a total of 10,573, an increase of 16 per cent from 2020. Germany held its place as the second largest host country, with an increase of 18 per cent, from 5,732 in 2020 to 6,785 in 2021 of migrants who were assisted in returning to their countries of origin.

In 2021, Guinea saw an increase of 67 per cent in nationals returning, replacing last year’s top country Mali, which also experienced an increase of 37 per cent in nationals returning, but dropped down to second place.

West and Central Africa remained the main region of origin, with 45 per cent of the total number of migrants assisted to return in 2021, reflecting a 22 per cent increase from 2020. Likewise, the European Economic Area remained the main host region, with 34 per cent of the total number of migrants assisted to return in 2021, signifying a decrease of 39 per cent compared with 2020.

The number of host countries has seen a decrease from 139 in 2020 to 125 in 2021. Similarly, the number of countries that are both host countries and countries of origin has decreased from 133 in 2020 to 120 in 2021. The number of countries of origin remained the same as in 2020, with 150.

Following a decrease in 2020 compared with previous years, the number of migrants in vulnerable situations assisted to return to their countries of origin increased, from 2,386 in 2020 to 4,446 in 2021.