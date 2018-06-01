Results Report 2015-2017: Multi-Country Western Pacific Integrated HIV/TB Programme (May 2018)

SUMMARY

HIV and tuberculosis (TB) are the two most deadly infectious diseases in the world. Globally in 2016, TB took the lives of more than 1.7 million people, while 1 million died from HIV-related illnesses. TB is also the leading cause of death for people living with HIV, with about one-third of HIV-related deaths occurring as a result of the co-infection.

In the Western Pacific region, national HIV epidemics are low prevalence and generalized. However, HIV testing is low and there remains inadequate access to prevention, treatment, care and support services. Available data on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) from countries in the region reveal very high rates of chlamydia and relatively high rates of syphilis and gonorrhoea, especially when compared to other regions in the world. Behavioural data from a 2016 UNDP study showed that key populations were engaging in high risk behaviour, such as multiple sexual partners and unprotected sex.

Furthermore, there are unsupportive policy and legal environments in many countries, such as criminalization of behaviours of key populations. High levels of stigma and discrimination have been reported by members of key population communities as well as people living with HIV.

While there has been remarkable progress in the fight against TB in the Western Pacific region over the past two decades, the disease remains a major public health problem. The Pacific Island countries can be grouped broadly as high, moderate and low TB incidence areas. The high incidence countries (per 100,000 people) are Kiribati (566), Republic of the Marshall Islands (422), Federated States of Micronesia (177), Palau (123) and Nauru (112), while the low incidence countries are Vanuatu (56), Niue (20), Cook Islands (13), Tonga (8.6) and Samoa (7.7). The rate of Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) cases has been low on an average, with irregular cases detected in the high burden countries.

The Multi-Country Western Pacific Integrated HIV/TB Programme, with the financial support of the Global Fund (grant number: QMJ-C-UNDP), aims to improve the coverage and quality of HIV/TB prevention, treatment and care in 11 countries: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. The grant has been implemented from 2015-2017 and received funding through a $14.2 million grant from the Global Fund, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) serving as Principal Recipient (PR).

The objectives of the programme are:

Increase coverage of HIV prevention services, with a special focus on key populations and other vulnerable populations.

Strengthen coverage and quality of treatment, care and support for people living with HIV, with special attention for adherence.

Improve and expand use of strategic information to inform policy, programming, research and address structural barriers.

Provide early rapid and quality diagnosis of TB, MDR-TB, TB/diabetes mellitus (DM) and TB/HIV with specific focus on screening and diagnosis in selected and prioritized hard to reach vulnerable groups.

-Sustain high quality treatment for all forms of TB including drug‐resistant TB and HIV-related TB with patient support.

Prevent TB through diagnosis and treatment of latent TB infection for high risk groups and scaling up of infection control measures.

The programme’s objectives align with UNDP’s new Strategic plan and contribute to countries’ achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the commitment to leave no one behind. Specifically, the grant contributes to achieving SDG 3 (health and well-being) and its target to end the epidemics of AIDS and TB by 2030; the health-related targets of SDG 1 (reducing poverty); SDG 5 (gender equality); SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions); and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).

At the national level, the grant is implemented in collaboration with 22 Sub-Recipients (SRs). In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO), Pacific Community (SPC) and Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine / Oceania Society for Sexual Health and HIV Medicine (ASHM-OSSHM) provide technical assistance to the programme.