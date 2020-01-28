Restoring Family Links: Strategy for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement 2020–2025 – CoD Resolution (2019) - (8 December 2019)

The Council of Delegates,

deeply concerned about the suffering endured by those who have lost contact with, have no news of or are separated from their loved ones as a consequence of armed conflicts, disasters and other emergencies as well as in the context of migration,

stressing the importance of clarifying the fate and whereabouts of missing persons, highlighting in this regard the right of families to know the fate and whereabouts of their relatives, as provided by international humanitarian law (IHL), recalling other relevant international obligations, as applicable, and taking into account the important role of States in this respect, further stressing the importance of restoring contact between separated family members and recalling other relevant obligations, including international humanitarian law obligations, as applicable, to facilitate, in every possible way, the reunion of families dispersed as a result of armed conflict and to allow for the exchange of family news,

recalling the respective mandates of the components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement), based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977, the Statutes of the Movement and resolutions of the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, including the role of the Central Tracing Agency of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the auxiliary role of the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (National Societies) in providing support to their respective public authorities in the humanitarian field,

recalling the Restoring Family Links (RFL) Strategy 2008–2018 adopted in Resolution 4 of the Council of Delegates in 2007 and noting with satisfaction the achievements made during the course of its implementation, while recognizing that further efforts are required to strengthen the capacity of the Family Links Network to assist people who are without news of or separated from members of their families and acknowledging the need to deliver Restoring Family Links within a broader framework of protection activities conducted by the Movement,

recalling the RFL resolution adopted at the 2017 Council of Delegates and the Background report which outlined the preliminary main orientations of the new draft RFL Strategy, expressing appreciation for the efforts and commitment of the ICRC and the RFL Strategy Implementation Group in developing the RFL Strategy for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement 2020–2025 and recalling the Global Strategy on Migration adopted by the 2017 General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),