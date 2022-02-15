World

Responsible Data Sharing With Donors: Wilton Park Outcomes

Humanitarian organizations face increased incentives to collect and share data for various purposes such as more efficient service provision, accountability and transparency. At the same time, they have to ensure that data is only used for humanitarian purposes and does not cause harm to vulnerable populations. An important aspect of these efforts is the role that donors play in financing and requesting data about humanitarian operations.

