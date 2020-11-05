Responsible Artificial Intelligence Research and Innovation for International Peace and Security

In 2018 the United Nations Secretary-General identified responsible research and innovation (RRI) in science and technology as an approach for academia, the private sector and governments to work on the mitigation of risks that are posed by new technologies.

This report explores how RRI could help to address the humanitarian and strategic risks that may result from the development, diffusion and military use of artificial intelligence (AI) and thereby achieve arms control objectives on the military use of AI.

The report makes recommendations on how the arms control community could build on existing responsible AI initiatives and export control and compliance systems to engage with academia and the private sector in the governance of risks to international peace and security posed by the military use of AI.

Contents

1. Introduction

2. Addressing the risks posed by the military use of AI

3. Responsible research and innovation as a means to govern the development, diffusion and use of AI technology

4. Building on existing efforts to promote responsible research and innovation in AI

5. Key findings and recommendations

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Luke Richards is a Research Assistant working on emerging military and security technologies.

Kolja Brockmann is a Researcher in the SIPRI Dual-Use and Arms Trade Control programme.

Dr Vincent Boulanin is a Senior Researcher on emerging military and security technologies.