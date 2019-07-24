Responsibility to protect: lessons learned for prevention - Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/898–S/2019/463) [EN/AR]

General Assembly

Seventy-third session

Items 14, 119 and 168

Integrated and coordinated implementation of and follow-up to the outcomes of the major United Nations conferences and summits in the economic, social and related fields

Follow-up to the outcome of the Millennium Summit

The responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity

Summary

At the high-level plenary meeting of the sixtieth session of the General Assembly (2005 World Summit), Member States agreed that each individual State has the responsibility to protect its populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. Since the adoption of those commitments, there has been progress in advancing the conceptualization and the operationalization of the responsibility to protect. However, the international community sees a troubling decline in international commitment to multilateralism, which is also affecting efforts to prevent atrocity crimes. There is a growing gap between its words of commitment and the experience of protecting vulnerable populations around the world.

It therefore remains imperative to continue to advance the operationalization of the responsibility to protect. Member States are invited, in particular, to prioritize efforts to manage diversity as a strength rather than as a weakness; strengthen accountability and the rule of law; ensure secure livelihoods; promote a vibrant civil society supporting a plurality of views; and guarantee non-recurrence. The international community is called upon to prioritize early action and to sustain engagement on situations of concern. Recommended actions to reduce the vulnerability of civilian populations include: addressing hate speech, providing support to national authorities in strengthening their capacity to prevent atrocity crimes; and protection of civilians in peacekeeping operations.

I. Introduction

1. At the high-level plenary meeting of the sixtieth session of the General Assembly (2005 World Summit), Member States agreed that each individual State has the responsibility to protect its populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. This responsibility entails the prevention of such crimes, including their incitement, through appropriate and necessary means. The international community should, as appropriate, encourage and help States to exercise this responsibility and support the United Nations in establishing an early warning capability (see Assembly resolution 60/1). This constitutes a clear commitment to spare no effort and to consider the full range of measures within the Charter of the United Nations to prevent the commission of the crimes that fall under the umbrella of the responsibility to protect.

2. In my 2009 report (A/63/677), I outlined an implementation strategy for the responsibility to protect, which rests on three distinct pillars. The responsibility to protect is based on the understanding that State sovereignty implies the responsibility of individual States to protect their own populations from the gravest of crimes (pillar I). The responsibility to protect also extends to the international community and requires that its members assist States in discharging this primary responsibility (pillar II). When States are manifestly failing to protect their populations, the international community’s responsibility to protect includes taking collective action, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, including through chapters VII and VIII, on a case-by-case basis and in cooperation with relevant regional organizations as appropriate (pillar III).

3. Since the adoption of these commitments in 2005, there has been progress in advancing the conceptualization and operationalization of the responsibility to protect. Member States have reflected on the matter through a series of informal dialogues and through its inclusion of an item in the agenda of the seventy-second session of the General Assembly. Member States will address the issue again during the seventy-third session of the Assembly.

4. At the national level, more than 60 Member States have reviewed or adopted mechanisms to strengthen resilience to atrocity crimes and continue to explore and establish national arrangements to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. States have also continued to appoint national focal points on the responsibility to protect. I was pleased to learn of the positive outcome of the annual meetings of national focal points, representing all regions of the world, in Helsinki in June 2018 and in Brussels in May 2019. The 2019 meeting of focal points was for the first time hosted by a regional organization, the European Union. Other regional initiatives contribute to strengthening national and regional prevention efforts. Cross-regionally, Global Action Against Mass Atrocity Crimes also constitutes an important platform for international cooperation in advancing national prevention efforts. National parliaments, ombudspersons and national human rights institutions are increasingly owning this agenda. Civil society, including religious leaders, as well as women’s and youth groups, continues to support atrocity prevention and encourages national authorities to fulfil their responsibilities.

5. At the regional level, the African Union has developed one of the most advanced legal and institutional frameworks to protect populations from serious crimes, as spelled out in the responsibility to protect. The Constitutive Act of the African Union specifically affirms the right of the Union to intervene in respect of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity pursuant to a decision of the Assembly of the African Union.

6. A number of States have considered the responsibility to protect primarily as a foreign policy issue rather than as a domestic issue. This has had the effect of undermining the first pillar of the principle, which calls for States to adopt national mechanisms and measures to protect their own populations from atrocity crimes. Viewing the responsibility to protect only as an international issue reinforces the erroneous notion that the responsibility to protect is primarily about international responses to domestic crises.