Responses to COVID-19 pandemic must not ignore the climate crisis: Public statement

In this public statement Amnesty International calls the governments while focusing on saving lives and mitigating the harshest economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to also apply maximum efforts to tackle the climate crisis urgently based on their obligations in human rights law. A failure to do so would put the lives and rights or billions of people at risk and would severely limit the ability to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

