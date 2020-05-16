World
Responses to COVID-19 pandemic must not ignore the climate crisis: Public statement
In this public statement Amnesty International calls the governments while focusing on saving lives and mitigating the harshest economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to also apply maximum efforts to tackle the climate crisis urgently based on their obligations in human rights law. A failure to do so would put the lives and rights or billions of people at risk and would severely limit the ability to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.