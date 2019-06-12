12 Jun 2019

Response to Independent Commission report on Oxfam International

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

Statement on the Independent Commission report on Sexual Misconduct, Accountability and Culture Change in Oxfam International

Published 12 June 2019
From:Department for International Development DFID

A Government Spokesperson said:

“We welcome the publication of the report from Oxfam International’s Independent Commission on Sexual Misconduct, Accountability and Culture.

“This report contains serious findings and important recommendations, shaped by victim and survivors’ voices, and makes for uncomfortable reading for the whole aid sector. Aid must be delivered in a way which does no harm. Along with the Charity Commission inquiry, it will be an important step in Oxfam’s work to transform its culture and strengthen its safeguarding practices.

“We will now carefully review both the reports and their recommendations, and the International Development Secretary will shortly meet Oxfam’s Chair of Trustees to discuss next steps. Decisions on Oxfam’s funding relationship with the UK Government will be made in due course.

“The UK Government remains committed to driving up standards across the aid sector. Change must happen and the entire sector must work together to deliver it – safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility.”

