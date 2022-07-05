Response to the Global Food Security affected by the Situation in Ukraine (5 July 2022)

On July 5, the Government of Japan decided to provide assistance totaling approximately 200 million US dollars as a response to the deterioration of global food security, which has been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine.
1. This is to embody the approximately 200 million US dollars food security assistance conveyed by Prime Minister Kishida at the G7 Summit held last month. This will provide (1) food assistance and capacity building for countries facing food shortages and (2) emergency food assistance as humanitarian aid to countries in the Middle East and Africa, as well as to support the promotion of grain exports from Ukraine, through bilateral assistance, UN agencies and Japanese NGOs.
2. The Government of Japan will continue to make efforts to ensure a global food security in collaboration with the international community, including the G7.
[Reference]
-
(1) Food assistance and capacity building for countries facing food shortages
Bilateral food assistance and capacity building for food production [approximately 47.1 million US dollars]
United Nations World Food Programme (WFP): Food assistance and capacity building for food production [approximately 36.14 million US dollars]
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Capacity building for food production [approximately 19.72 million US dollars]
-
(2) Emergency food assistance and support to promote grain exports from Ukraine
United Nations World Food Programme (WFP): Emergency food and nutrition assistance [68 million US dollars]
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA): Emergency food assistance [5 million US dollars]
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Support for promotion of grain exports from Ukraine [17 million US dollars]
Japanese NGOs (through Japan Platform): Emergency food assistance [10 million US dollars]