Response to the Global Food Security affected by the Situation in Ukraine (5 July 2022)

On July 5, the Government of Japan decided to provide assistance totaling approximately 200 million US dollars as a response to the deterioration of global food security, which has been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine.

1. This is to embody the approximately 200 million US dollars food security assistance conveyed by Prime Minister Kishida at the G7 Summit held last month. This will provide (1) food assistance and capacity building for countries facing food shortages and (2) emergency food assistance as humanitarian aid to countries in the Middle East and Africa, as well as to support the promotion of grain exports from Ukraine, through bilateral assistance, UN agencies and Japanese NGOs.

2. The Government of Japan will continue to make efforts to ensure a global food security in collaboration with the international community, including the G7.

[Reference]