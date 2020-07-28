World
Response to COVID-19: 3 months at a glance, March - June 2020
Since 2003, the Regional Group on Risks, Emergencies and Disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean (REDLAC) has been operating as a regional coordination platform for disaster preparedness and response, organized into sector-based working groups for humanitarian action.
To respond to the impact of COVID-19, REDLAC is operating through the response activities of nine sectoral and three thematic working groups, facilitating permanent dialogue among the nearly 40 participating humanitarian organizations.
