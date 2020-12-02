Responding to COVID-19, Global Accountability Report 2, June to August 2020

The COVID-19 global health crisis continues to hold the world firmly in its grip. In many countries around the world, the initial emergency response has turned into a sustained effort to contain recurring waves of infections, putting a relentless strain on healthcare systems, economies, and social life. From June to August, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) continued to respond to the pandemic through its existing programmes, as well as dedicated COVID-19 interventions in more than 250 projects in 63 countries.

The operational focus of MSF’s COVID-19 response remained unchanged. From hard-hit areas to conflict and crisis settings, MSF sought to reach vulnerable populations who were at risk of being left behind, delivering medical care and other assistance to remote communities, people on the move, the homeless, and elderly people living in long-term care facilities. In treatment centres and health facilities across five continents, MSF worked alongside local healthcare workers, strengthening infection prevention and control measures to protect staff, patients and caregivers alike. MSF teams also worked hard to keep other essential health services open and increasingly integrated COVID-19 related activities into regular projects.