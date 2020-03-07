Responding to community spread of COVID-19, Interim guidance - 7 March 2020

Background

On 30 January, the World Health Organization declared the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). As of 4 March 2020, 77 countries have reported cases of COVID-19.

Several countries have demonstrated the ability to reduce, or stop transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 aims to slow and stop transmission, prevent outbreaks and delay spread; provide optimized care for all patients, especially the seriously ill; minimize the impact of the epidemic on health systems, social services and economic activity.

A comprehensive package of measures is required for countries to prepare when there are no cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, community transmission, or country-wide transmission. The priorities and intensity of work for each technical area will depend on which scenario a country or a sub-national area currently faces. This document provides guidance for responding to community transmission of COVID-19.

This document also compiles technical guidance for government authorities, health workers, and other key stakeholders to guide response to community spread. It will be updated as new information or technical guidance become available. For countries that are already preparing or responding, this document can also serve as a checklist to identify any remaining gaps.