RESPECT Women: Preventing violence against women

Violence against women is a major public health problem rooted in gender inequality, and is a gross violation of women’s human rights affecting the lives and health of millions of women and girls. Aiming to end violence against women, a package/framework with infographics on prevention of violence against women - RESPECT – Preventing violence against women: A framework for policymakers, was developed, based on the UN framework for action to prevent violence against women from 2015 and updated new evidence.

R –elationship skills strengthened

E –mpowerment of women

S –ervices ensured

P –overty reduced

E –nvironments made safe

C –hild and adolescent abuse prevented

T –ransformed attitudes, beliefs, and norms