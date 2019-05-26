RESPECT Women: Preventing violence against women
Violence against women is a major public health problem rooted in gender inequality, and is a gross violation of women’s human rights affecting the lives and health of millions of women and girls. Aiming to end violence against women, a package/framework with infographics on prevention of violence against women - RESPECT – Preventing violence against women: A framework for policymakers, was developed, based on the UN framework for action to prevent violence against women from 2015 and updated new evidence.
- R –elationship skills strengthened
- E –mpowerment of women
- S –ervices ensured
- P –overty reduced
- E –nvironments made safe
- C –hild and adolescent abuse prevented
- T –ransformed attitudes, beliefs, and norms