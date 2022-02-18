Resources for Situational Awareness in Humanitarian Emergencies: An Overview of Sources of Information, Tools and Services (March 2019)

For organizations responding to humanitarian emergencies, situational awareness is critical in order to ensure optimized actions, from understanding needs to the logistical distribution of assistance, to communicating with affected people. However, the definition of (humanitarian) situational awareness will vary between groups and organizations. It is therefore recognized that one report will not provide the sole definition. However, understanding the resources available to respondents—data, information, tools and services—is a realistic possibility. This report aims to do exactly that: provide a landscape analysis of those resources available to anyone responding to humanitarian emergencies.

In order to structure the report, a general definition of (humanitarian) situational awareness is provided, followed by an outline of its relation to humanitarian emergencies and strategies for effective situational awareness. The second half of the report provides a landscape of digital resources available, including resources designed for the humanitarian sector as well as resources designed for other sectors (e.g.

private, military, intelligence). The report aims to detail the relation between situational awareness and digital services and to showcase the potential of resources currently available to humanitarian organizations. We all understand that technology and related services are changing rapidly. Therefore, one should consider this report as a “snapshot” taken in mid-2018.