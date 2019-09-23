INTRODUCTION

The United Nations designated Zero Hunger as the second of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030. FAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, leads global efforts to defeat hunger and strives to achieve food security for all, ensuring that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives.

To achieve these ambitious targets, continued investments – along with the introduction of innovative policies to increase access to nutritious food and combat rural poverty – will be absolutely critical. The 2030 agenda is drastically reshaping the development cooperation landscape, with the incorporation of new partners, new financial institutions and new frameworks that are giving renewed energy to resource mobilization.

FAO is doing its part within this changing landscape to make new business models evolve that help mobilize resources for investment and financing flows. Its new Business Development Portfolio, for example, is seeking to engage partners in increasing their investments in food and agriculture by highlighting focus areas where partnerships can tangibly scale up results. The portfolio, which is dynamic and adaptable based on the evolution of existing and future partnerships, demonstrates all that FAO has to offer towards helping to achieve the SDGs and deliver a resounding impact on the ground.

This second edition of FAO’s resource mobilization annual report, Resources, Partnerships, Impact – 2019, seeks to communicate, in a transparent and accountable way, who FAO is, what we do, and how we work with diverse United Nations and other partners to achieve our goals.

The 2018 resource partner contribution trends, results and achievements contained in this report demonstrate both how FAO works to defeat hunger at international, national and local level, as well as how the Organization is adapting to changes in the development aid landscape, creatively leveraging different kinds of funds.

Persistent global challenges that exacerbate hunger – among them, malnutrition, threats to biodiversity, socioeconomic inequalities, technological disruption, geopolitical tensions, unprecedented urban growth and protracted crises – are explored in depth. At the same time, you will also read a number of humancentred stories from the field in 2018, laid out within the framework of FAO’s Strategic Programmes.

While FAO’s transformative interventions have consistently delivered value for money to our resource partners and the international community, more can and must be done. There is too much at stake for us to waver in our commitment to achieving Zero Hunger.