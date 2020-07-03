Resolving the “case versus household” issue in Socioeconomic Assessments

Background

In the effort to promote socioeconomic inclusion of persons of concern, UNHCR operations routinely conduct quantitative surveys, often under the label Socioeconomic Assessments (SEAs). 1 These surveys provide the basis for selecting and designing interventions, targeting, measuring impact, and advocacy. Their thematic scope can differ substantially; nevertheless, common topics include demographic characteristics of household members, dwelling characteristics, asset ownership, access to services, food consumption score/groups, coping strategies, debt/finance, assistance received, social participation and perceptions, priority needs, and consumption expenditure (with a view to computing monetary poverty). Currently, around 10-15 SEAs are carried out each year by UNHCR operations globally.

Despite the importance of SEAs and the data they deliver, an internal review of recent SEAs found that most of them were at the weak end of the quality spectrum; and that their quality, comparability and cost-efficiency is severely impeded by a lack of standardized methodological approaches and harmonized guidance material. To help address this shortcoming, this note – as part of a wider resource pack for SEAs – discusses a technical challenge commonly faced by SEAs, namely the difference between a registration case and a household as usually referred to in survey methodology. It also provides information to help operations select and implement the sampling approach that is most appropriate for their situation.

While this resource package is aimed towards socioeconomic assessments, the lessons and approaches apply to a broader range of household surveys, for which the case versus household issues in relevant. This technical note is designed to be shared with either in-house UNHCR technical leads familiar with statistics; or with the relevant survey firm’s technical lead on sampling for the SEA; or with partner agencies who are conducting surveys on forcibly displaced populations. The aim of this note is to provide detailed information on designing a sampling frame for a SEA.