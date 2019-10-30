Resolution 2467 (2019) (S/RES/2467) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Adopted by the Security Council at its 8514th meeting, on 23 April 2019

The Security Council,

Welcoming the efforts of Member States, and recognizing the efforts of regional and subregional organizations, in implementing resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions on Women, Peace and Security at the regional, national and local levels, including the development of action plans and other planning frameworks, with sufficient resources, and encouraging Member States to continue to pursue such implementation, including through strengthened monitoring, evaluation and coordination,

Reiterates its demand for the complete cessation with immediate effect by all parties to armed conflict of all acts of sexual violence and its call for these parties to make and implement specific time-bound commitments to combat sexual violence, which should include, inter alia, issuance of clear orders through chains of command and development of codes of conduct prohibiting sexual violence and establishment of related enforcement procedures to ensure accountability for breaching these orders, commitments by individual commanders, investigation of all credible allegations including on the basis of information reported by relevant UN entities and accountability for those responsible, unimpeded access for monitoring and provision of services and humanitarian assistance in areas under their control;

Welcomes the efforts undertaken by the Secretary-General, his Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, the Team of Experts on Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict, Women Protection Advisers, and other relevant United Nations entities in seeking time-bound commitments and implementation plans by all parties to conflict to prevent and address all acts and forms of sexual violence in conflict and post-conflict situations, encourages designation of high-level civilian, military and police focal points, as appropriate, who will be responsible for the implementation of such commitments, notes further that the Secretary-General should give due consideration to the ongoing implementation of commitments as outlined above in its annual report on sexual violence in conflict, encourages a more systematic approach and the acceleration of such efforts and welcomes the regular briefings to the Security Council by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict in this regard;

Encourages national authorities in this context to strengthen legislation to foster accountability for sexual violence, stresses the critical role of the domestic investigation and judicial systems of member states to prevent and eliminate sexual violence in conflict and to ensure accountability for those responsible, and requests relevant United Nations entities including the Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence established pursuant to resolution 1888 to support national authorities in their efforts in this regard;

Recognizes the work of the of the Informal Experts Group on Women, Peace and Security, as expressed in resolution 2242, and expresses its intention to consider its information, analysis, and recommendations, acknowledging UN Women’s important role in this regard, and emphasizes that sexual violence in armed conflict and post-conflict situations and all other aspects of the Women, Peace and Security agenda should continue to be addressed in this forum;