Resilient water infrastructure design brief

Objective: Resilience

A 2019 report by the World Bank, entitled “Lifelines: The Resilient Infrastructure Opportunity,” estimated that low- and middle-income countries lose $390 billion each year to disruptions of power, transportation, water, and telecommunications services caused by natural hazards (World Bank 2019). The disrupted services are typically delivered through large networks that are vulnerable to natural hazards over a large area. Improving the resilience of those networks would cost about 3 percent of their capital investment, but the avoided disruptions would save quadruple that amount. In other words, every dollar spent to improve resilience would avoid four dollars in costs owing to service disruptions. The cost reduction associated with spending on resilience is estimated to be $4.2 trillion over the useful life of new infrastructure (World Bank 2019).

Infrastructure projects financed by the World Bank—such as networks for water distribution and wastewater collection, and plants for treating water and wastewater—contain components that have a long useful life, during which they are exposed to natural hazards (Smith et al. 2019; Hallegate et al. 2012). For that reason, projects financed by the World Bank typically include provisions for upgrading or expanding parts of the system, in the course of which resilience can be strengthened.

To help its clients improve the resilience of infrastructure services in the water sector, the World Bank provides technical assistance to utilities to help them improve the overall resilience of their systems and to minimize service disruptions in the face of multiple hazards, including COVID-19. Building the Resilience of Water Supply and Sanitation Utilities to Climate Change and Other Threats: A Road Map is the Bank’s resource guide on this subject (World Bank 2018). The Road Map provides a broad approach to plan for and evaluate the impact of potential stressors at the system level. The present report, hereafter referred to as the Design Brief, focuses specifically on incorporating resilience into the engineering design of drinking water and sanitation infrastructure. It focuses narrowly on resilience in relation to three hazards, floods, droughts, and high winds. The focus is on these hazards because they are the main threats that climate change is expected to pose to water infrastructure.

The Road Map and the Design Brief can be applied independently, but the intent is that future Bank-funded investments will be evaluated in light of both. The Road Map should be applied first in a master planning exercise to identify priority investments. In the engineering design process that follows, those investments should be evaluated using this Design Brief. Box 1 and figure 1 provide additional detail on the complementarity of the Road Map and the Design Brief.

The primary audience of this Design Brief is World Bank task teams, utility clients, and their external engineering consultants. Its intent is to help these stakeholders better incorporate resilience into the design of water supply and sanitation infrastructure components. Task teams should verify that Bank-financed infrastructure incorporates the resilience design principles presented here. Appendix C suggests how the concepts in this Design Brief can be incorporated into the Bank’s Project Appraisal Document (PAD). A sample resilience design module for use in feasibility studies and terms of reference makes up Appendix D.

Among the additional resources developed under past initiatives to fortify water utilities are the following:

The World Bank’s Decision Tree Framework can be used to analyze the potential impacts of climate change (Ray and Brown 2015).

The Water Utility Climate Alliance (wucaonline.org) has developed useful guidance for the application of climate research to water management, helping water utilities better respond to changes (e.g., Vogel, McNie, and Behar 2016).

The American Water Works Association developed a comprehensive guide for analyzing and managing risks to water infrastructure stemming from terrorist attacks and natural hazards (AWWA 2010).

The guidance lays out a process for identifying vulnerabilities and consequences and provides methods to evaluate options for reducing risk.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has prepared guidance for water utilities to become more resilient to floods (USEPA 2014) and to droughts (USEPA 2008). The agency’s web-based Climate Resilience Evaluation and Awareness Tool (CREAT) assists drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater utilities in understanding and addressing climate change risks (USEPA 2019b).

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has developed a process to assess and mitigate climate-related risks in its regional strategies (USAID 2017). The agency offers an assortment of other resources at https://www.climatelinks.org/climate-risk-management/resources-training.

This Design Brief distills concepts of traditional risk assessment, the literature on decision-making under deep uncertainty, and the results of those efforts into a practical approach to the design of resilient water infrastructure.

Application of the methodology outlined here will guide analysts in evaluating the vulnerability of system components, understanding the consequences of failure of those components on the utility’s performance, and selecting suitable mitigation options to improve the resilience of the components.

Bank teams can help water utilities further improve overall system resilience—for example, by including technical assistance components in Bank-projects to support utility-wide planning that incorporates disaster risk management and climate adaptation. Such undertakings can benefit substantially from the Road Map.