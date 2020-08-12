Resilient Market Systems Standards: A compendium for practitioners

By 2030, the number of people living in poverty in fragile settings could rise to 620 million, or more than 80% of the world’s poorest people. CARE’s Resilient Market System work aims to make crisis-affected market systems more resilient, inclusive, and profitable, in particular to enable women to better absorb the shocks brought on by conflict or by natural disasters. This report aims to provide thought leaders and practitioners – from humanitarian and development programming – with insights and guidance for a strong market system approach, customised for fragile and conflict affected settings and targeting women and girls.

The report builds on insights and experiences from over 20 CARE offices, across three geographical regions, and practitioners who have been piloting women’s economic empowerment and gender equality programmes using “market systems” approaches in fragile settings. Based on CARE’s experiences, the report shows that, with the right type of interventions and overall approach, many crises can provide opportunities for vulnerable groups, and in particular for women and girls.