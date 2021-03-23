Resilient Food Systems: Programme highlights - 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resilient Food Systems (RFS) programme has made significant progress towards enhancing the long-term resilience and sustainability of smallholder farming systems in sub-Saharan Africa. The 2020 Annual Report showcases the achievements and innovations of the RFS regional partners, country project teams and beneficiary communities across 12 targeted countries.

The report highlights emerging lessons and experiences from the different countries, including examples of how RFS projects are delivering global environmental benefits while building the resilience of smallholder farming communities and production systems to stresses and shocks – work that is essential for responding to crises now and in the future. It underscores the importance of strategic partnerships to develop and implement strong knowledge systems, nature-based solutions that attract private investments and innovative adaptation actions that leverage technological solutions and integrate gendered perspectives.