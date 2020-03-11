Resilient Food Systems 2018-2019 Annual Report

Over the past two years, the Resilient Food Systems (RFS) programme, one of the three Integrated Approach Pilots funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has been committed to fostering sustainability and resilience for food security in sub-Saharan Africa.

The programme consists of 12 country projects – Burkina Faso, Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda – each contributing to a paradigm shift in the continent’s agriculture: one which emphasises the importance of natural capital and ecosystem services to enhance agricultural productivity.

The Annual Report covers implementation of the RFS programme between 2018 – 2019, providing an overview of the activities, achievements, lessons learned, and best practices of the 12 country projects and the RFS Regional Hub. The report captures and highlights the considerable learning and knowledge that has been generated and shared by the implementing agencies, partners and beneficiaries within each country project. It serves as an acknowledgement of the significant achievements made possible by the collective efforts of all RFS partners.

Download the file from the IFAD Website