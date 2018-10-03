Resilience Results: BRACED Final Evaluation

This report presents a synthesis of project-level final evaluations, carried out after three years of implementation of the Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) programme.

The 15 projects that comprise BRACED are achieving outcomes for poor people that contribute to strengthened resilience and adaptation, with some interventions already supporting women and men in target areas to improve wellbeing in spite of shocks and stresses. Outcomes fall within four interconnected domains. An outcome in one domain (for instance, reliable access to water, and associated time saved) might be a precondition for another (such as women’s participation in community-level decision making). The domains are:

Individual and household-level outcomes: What difference has BRACED made for individuals and their families, and how has wellbeing increased in spite of shocks and stresses? Institutional outcomes: from local community to national level: How are people planning and acting differently as a result of BRACED? Inclusive outcomes: What change has BRACED created for women, and how have the projects promoted social inclusion? Information outcomes: How are people using climate information to anticipate risks and plan for long-term change?

INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is BRACED?

The Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) programme is a three-year, £110 million programme funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID). The programme launched in January 2015. It supported over 120 organisations in 15 consortia to implement 15 projects across 13 countries in East Africa, the Sahel and Asia. These consortia include local government and civil society organisations, research organisations and the private sector.

BRACED has been implemented over a relatively short length of time in countries with populations that are already being disproportionally affected by climate extremes and disasters.1 Global warming both increases the frequency and intensity of climate extremes, as well as increasing uncertainty about the occurrence and timing of climate conditions. The impacts of climate change interact with poverty and other forms of vulnerability. Conflict has a multiplying effect on these challenges, and in countries where BRACED projects are being implemented, including South Sudan and Mali, climate shocks and stresses may be exacerbating the underlying causes of conflict.

BRACED aims to build the resilience of five million vulnerable people against climate extremes and disasters. It does this through:

• Scaling up proven technologies and practices.

• Research and evaluation to build knowledge and evidence on how best to strengthen resilience in different contexts.

• Enhancing local and national capacity to respond to climate-related shocks and stresses.