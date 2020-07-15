Young people need resilience to cope with pandemic shock, says new report

A new report published tomorrow highlights the devastating impact of Covid-19 on young people’s education, employment and future prospects and highlights the need for children to develop resilience to cope with the shock of the pandemic.

The study by the Global Business Coalition for Education, an initiative of global children's charity Theirworld, says that stress management, critical thinking, problem solving and tenacity are among the skills that young people will need to deal with the pandemic.

The virus has forced more than 1.5 billion children out of school and the World Bank predicts that the current generation of students are at risk of losing $10 trillion in lost earnings.

You can read the report - Resilience: A New Youth Skill for the Fourth Industrial Revolution - here.

Sarah Brown, Executive Chair of the Global Business Coalition for Education and founder and chair of Theirworld, said:

“The shock of the Covid-19 pandemic highlights the need to bring resilience to the forefront of the youth skills agenda.

“Today’s graduates and young people entering the workforce are facing a new landscape which poses both threats and opportunities. Businesses, local authorities and governments must support the young generation with the skills to become engaged citizens and active employees.”

Justin van Fleet, Executive Director of the Global Business Coalition for Education and President of Theirworld, said it was the responsibility of schools, businesses and governments to cultivate resilience in young people.

“From the experience of past crises, the impact on youth of Covid-19 will be much more serious than on adults, with persistent and sometimes permanent damage to their future earnings and quality of life.

“For those just entering the workforce, the transition to virtual work can mean missing out on opportunities to network and build relationships with colleagues, adequate training and early professional development. Less resilient youth who cannot adapt to changing working conditions will fall behind in acquiring the critical skills for the future of work. The cost of not preparing youth to address challenges and setbacks is therefore high.”