Resilience measurement practical guidance note series 4: Resilience Analysis

Introduction

Resilience has emerged as a way to understand and address the increasing complexity and magnitude of risk in humanitarian and development contexts. Yet, the ability to develop strategies and programs that increase resilience requires robust measurement and analysis methods. The USAID Resilience Measurement Practical Guidance Note Series intends to provide new insights based on recent efforts to assess, analyze, monitor, and evaluate resilience. The first guidance note in this series, "Risk and Resilience Assessments," introduces resilience assessments and when, why and how to conduct them. The second, "Measuring Shocks and Stresses," describes how to measure and analyze shocks and stresses, while the third, "Measuring Resilience Capacities," details how to think about and measure absorptive, adaptive and transformative capacities. In this fourth guidance note, we describe approaches for conducting resilience analysis.

USAID defines resilience as "the ability of people, households, communities, countries and systems to mitigate, adapt to and recover from shocks and stresses in a manner that reduces chronic vulnerability and facilitates inclusive growth." This definition describes the relationship between three elements that form the basis of a resilience measurement framework -- resilience capacities, shocks and stresses, and well-being outcomes (see Figure 1).

As mentioned above, guidance notes 2 and 3 detail how to measure the first two components (capacities and shocks) of the resilience measurement framework. This guidance note describes well-being outcomes and focuses on various quantitative and qualitative approaches to analyzing these three components of the resilience measurement framework.