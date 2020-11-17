Resilience measurement practical guidance note series 3: Resilience Capacity Measurement

Introduction

Resilience has emerged as a way to understand and address the increasing complexity and magnitude of risk in humanitarian and development contexts. Yet, the ability to develop strategies and programs that increase resilience requires robust measurement and analysis methods. The USAID Resilience Measurement Practical Guidance series intends to provide new insights based on recent efforts to assess, analyze, monitor, and evaluate resilience. The first guidance note in this series, Guidance Note 1 – Risk and Resilience Assessments, introduced resilience assessments and when, why and how to conduct them. The second, Guidance Note 2 – Measuring Shocks and Stresses, described how to measure and analyze shocks and stresses. Here, we describe how to measure resilience capacities.

USAID defines resilience as “the ability of people, households, communities, countries and systems to mitigate, adapt to and recover from shocks and stresses in a manner that reduces chronic vulnerability and facilitates inclusive growth.” This definition describes the relationship between three distinct elements that in combination form the basis of a resilience measurement framework – resilience capacities, shocks and stresses, and well-being outcomes.

Shocks and stresses often manifest in complex ways and across a range of local, regional, national and international levels. The abilities of people, households, communities, and institutions to manage the impacts of shocks and stresses are underpinned by several factors. In order to promote development gains under uncertain, high-risk conditions, it is important to consider which of these factors matter, for whom, and at what level.

Resilience capacities represent the potential for proactive measures to be taken in order to deal with shocks or stresses. In a resilience Theory of Change (ToC), capacities can be represented at the output level. As shown in Figure 1, capacities can be developed, supported or strengthened by program activities, and then contribute to effective responses to shocks and stresses. If the ToC holds true, then these responses enable people and institutions to achieve and maintain gains in well-being, despite exposure to shocks and stresses.