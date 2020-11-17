Resilience measurement practical guidance note series 2: Measuring Shocks and Stresses

Introduction

The first guidance note from USAID’s Resilience Measurement Practical Guidance Note Series introduced resilience assessments and when, why and how to conduct them. The second guidance note in this series builds on the first by describing how to measure and analyze shocks and stresses.

Investing resources in resilience building requires earnest efforts in resilience measurement and analysis, and an indispensable component of resilience measurement is shock measurement. Incorporating shock measurement into monitoring and evaluation frameworks serves two purposes. The first is to gain conceptual understanding of the complex relationships between disturbances, critical capacities and wellbeing to better design and evaluate initiatives focused on building resilience. The second is related to the fact that shocks and stresses pose significant operational threats to development gains.

Figure 1 below presents the simplified resilience measurement framework introduced in the first guidance note. Central to this framework is the measurement of a disturbance, or shock/stress. This guidance note adopts the definitions for shocks and stresses outlined in Choularton et. al. 2015. Shocks are “external short-term deviations from long term trends that have substantial negative effects on people’s current state of well-being, level of assets, livelihoods, safety or their ability to withstand future shocks”. Shocks can be slow-onset like drought, or relatively rapid onset like flooding, disease outbreak, or market fluctuations. Stresses are “long-term trends or pressures that undermine the stability of a system and increase vulnerability within it”. Stresses could include factors such as population pressure, climate variability, chronic poverty, persistent discrimination, and protracted crises like intergroup conflict.

Figure I, adapted from Mercy Corps’ resilience framework, illustrates how resilience capacities, when measured in connection with a shock or stress, can help us understand programs’ impacts upon development and well-being outcomes.

Understanding the impacts of shocks and stresses on individuals, households, communities and the systems they live in provides some direction on what data to collect and when. In general, we would like to understand how household and community response evolves over time, whether household or community resilience has been eroded by repeated events and whether the negative effects are compounded by multiple, intersecting shocks/stresses. These data are useful throughout the project cycle, including informing a resilience assessment for project design, targeting emergency and/or development interventions, monitoring and evaluating projects, and testing key assumptions about resilience.