What is the series about?

The Resilience Measurement Practical Guidance Note Series synthesizes existing technical documents into pragmatic guidance to assist practitioners in integrating core aspects of resilience measurement into their program assessments, design, monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

In five parts, the series introduces key concepts and guides practitioners through the process of resilience measurement, from assessment to analysis. Unlike many other program impacts (nutrition levels, poverty, etc.), resilience is not an end in itself but rather an ability that shapes how and why outcomes change over time. This makes resilience measurement different from measurement of other program concepts, thus the need for this guidance.

Who can use the series?

The intended users of this series are staff from USAID Missions, implementing partners and other field practitioners, and host governments. The Guidance Notes include content relevant for senior leadership, program managers, field practitioners and monitoring and evaluation specialists.

What is resilience?

USAID defines resilience as “the ability of people, households, communities, countries and systems to mitigate, adapt to and recover from shocks and stresses in a manner that reduces chronic vulnerability and facilitates inclusive growth.” The ability to handle adversity and change without compromising future well being depends on a number of capacities and how they are used in the face of shocks and stresses. Resilience can be measured through these capacities and relating them to well-being outcomes as illustrated below.