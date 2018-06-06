06 Jun 2018

Resilience measurement practical guidance note series

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (532.3 KB)Overview
preview
Download PDF (1.89 MB)Risk and Resilience Assessments
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)Measuring Shocks and Stresses
preview
Download PDF (1.39 MB)Resilience Capacity Measurement
preview
Download PDF (1.47 MB)Resilience Analysis
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)Design and Planning for Resilience Monitoring and Evaluation at the Activity Level

What is the series about?

The Resilience Measurement Practical Guidance Note Series synthesizes existing technical documents into pragmatic guidance to assist practitioners in integrating core aspects of resilience measurement into their program assessments, design, monitoring, evaluation, and learning.
In five parts, the series introduces key concepts and guides practitioners through the process of resilience measurement, from assessment to analysis. Unlike many other program impacts (nutrition levels, poverty, etc.), resilience is not an end in itself but rather an ability that shapes how and why outcomes change over time. This makes resilience measurement different from measurement of other program concepts, thus the need for this guidance.

Who can use the series?

The intended users of this series are staff from USAID Missions, implementing partners and other field practitioners, and host governments. The Guidance Notes include content relevant for senior leadership, program managers, field practitioners and monitoring and evaluation specialists.

What is resilience?

USAID defines resilience as “the ability of people, households, communities, countries and systems to mitigate, adapt to and recover from shocks and stresses in a manner that reduces chronic vulnerability and facilitates inclusive growth.” The ability to handle adversity and change without compromising future well being depends on a number of capacities and how they are used in the face of shocks and stresses. Resilience can be measured through these capacities and relating them to well-being outcomes as illustrated below.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.