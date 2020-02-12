12 Feb 2020

Resilience in a Changing Climate: Impact Evaluation Window

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 12 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (210.39 KB)

Together with conflict and economic downturns, climate change and extreme weather events increase the likelihood and severity of shocks associated with food crises. Combinations of interventions which focus on supporting the short-term and long-term resilience of individuals and communities are essential in humanitarian situations and protracted crises. WFP supports a range of interventions that contribute to resilience building within the humanitarian-development nexus. Today, rigorous evidence on the effect of WFP’s interventions on the resilience of individuals, households and communities is needed to better design programmes that simultaneously address the root causes of food insecurity and malnutrition while meeting immediate food needs. To support country offices to produce this evidence, WFP’s Office of Evaluation (OEV) has developed this impact evaluation window, in collaboration with the Asset Creation and Livelihoods Unit (OSZPR) and Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction Programme (OSZIR).

