24 Jan 2019

Resilience in Action Technical Brief: Climate & Ecosystem-inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.95 MB)

Core Concepts: Climate and Ecosystem-Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction (CEDRR)

USAID defines resilience as “the ability of people, households, communities, countries, and systems to mitigate, adapt to, and recover from shocks and stresses in a manner that reduces chronic vulnerability and facilitates inclusive growth.” Resilience is undermined, and systemic risk increased, when there is a loss of biodiversity and degradation of eco system services. Ineffective governance systems and services, degraded social networks and cohesion, inefficient market systems, and a decrease in livelihood opportunities also impact resilience. Immediate and long -term impacts from climate variability and change further intensify risks and undermine development and humanitarian gains. Risk is a result of the combination of exposure, vulnerability to that exposure, and the lack of capacities to d eal with a particular hazard or threat. Exposure to natural and manmade threats is a direct result of poor planning, weak public infrastructure, and substandard building codes. Systemic socio - economic vulnerabilities like poverty and wealth inequity both drive exposure to threats and reduce people’s coping and adaptive capacities to endure and recover from disasters.

There is a clear relationship between environmental degradation and increasing vulnerability to hazards. Healthy ecosystems (e.g. mangrove forests) serve as important buffering zones or natural barriers to hazards such as tsunami and coastal storm surge, reducing exposure of people and infrastructure to these hazards. Well-managed ecosystems, such as upland terrestrial forests, provide ecosyste m services, like groundwater recharge, soil fertility and flood reduction that support sustainable livelihoods such as community-based fuelwood extraction and replanting. Nexus strategies, which address risks while improving wellbeing outcomes, are examples of no re grets, win-win risk reduction. CEDRR incorporates short- and long-term climate trends with traditional ecosystem-based DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction) to promote joint win -win nexus objectives of sustainable environmental management to reduce disa ster risk and promote sustainable climate resilience development. Support for improving resilience through CEDRR approaches, such as natural resource management, environmental restoration and conservation, can lead to significant current and future saving s and loss avoidance. Estimates of cost savings project that for every $1 USD spent on ecosystem protection and restoration, such as of coral reefs, $20 USD is saved in averted losses from hurricanes.

Evidence of win-win CEDRR nexus strategies (Box 1) il lustrated in the case studies, a new proposed Framework (Fig. 1), and Table 1, best practices for operationalizing win-win CEDRR resilience strategies, jointly show how such strategies can be designed to reduce risk to climate change, address systemic natu ral and manmade risks, while improving livelihoods, environmental sustainability and human security. The Framework makes a strong case for employing win -win strategies through nexus approaches, and to overcome current challenges, which will be explored in the case studies presented.

