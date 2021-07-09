Resettlement Needs, Complementary Pathways, and Key Priorities For 2022 - Summary of UNHCR Recommendations to the European Union (July 2021)

UNHCR issues these recommendations in advance of the High-Level Resettlement Forum hosted by the European Commission on 9 July. The recommendations set out UNHCR’s key asks of EU Members States as they consider their commitments to resettling refugees in 2022. EU Member States are due to communicate such commitments to the European Commission in September this year.

These recommendations are in line with the Three-Year Strategy on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways. This Strategy builds on the objective set out in the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) to increase the number of resettlement and complementary pathways admissions globally. The Strategy also seeks to expand the number of countries engaged in resettlement and complementary pathways and improve the availability and predictability of third country solutions for refugees. The Strategy foresees the resettlement of one million refugees and admission of two million through complementary pathways by 2028.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on resettlement has been substantial. However, many EU States remained engaged with UNHCR and partners to find ways to ensure admissions. Several States were able to maintain case processing through flexible modalities allowing refugees, particularly those with urgent or emergency needs to depart.

UNHCR welcomes the convening of the High-Level Forum on Resettlement by the European Commission on 9 July and the message the Forum will send about the resumption of global leadership on resettlement. In this context, UNHCR sets out the following recommendations to EU Member States: