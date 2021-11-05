Research Strategy for Phase II: The UNFPA–UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage

The Global Programme to End Child Marriage (2016–2030)

Phase I (2016–2019) aimed to strengthen institutions and systems in selected locations and countries to deliver quality services and opportunities for a significant number of adolescent girls.

Phase II (2020–2023) aims to accelerate actions to end child marriage by: „

Enhancing investments in, and support for, both unmarried and married adolescent girls „

Engaging with key actors to catalyse shifts towards positive gender norms „

Increasing political support, resources, gender-responsive policies and frameworks „

Engendering respect for laws „

Improving data and evidence on what works

Phase III (2024–2030) has the longer-term, gendertransformative goal of enabling significantly larger numbers of adolescent girls to fully enjoy a childhood free from the risk of marriage.

BACKGROUND

The elimination of child marriage is now globally recognized as a central target for achieving progress on gender equality under Sustainable Development Goal. It is embedded in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and its Programme of Action.

In 2020, a resolution on child, early and forced marriage (CEFM) was adopted by consensus at the Third Committee of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (2020)1 highlighting root causes and response measures to end CEFM. The resolution acknowledged that adolescent girls are most affected by CEFM and called for transformative and participatory responses and adequate funding, including uninterrupted access to sexual and reproductive health-care services; adolescentcentred services; and redistribution of unpaid care and domestic work. The resolution reinforced international consensus among Member States, as well as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), that ending child marriage is a development and human rights imperative. As a further sign of the global commitment to this issue, the UNFPAUNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage (the Global Programme) was conceptualized in 2014–2015 and implemented its first phase from 2016 to 2019 in 12 countries. The Global Programme is, since 2020, implementing its second phase (2020–2023).