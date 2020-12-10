Research snapshot: Key ethical issues in humanitarian research

Research carried out in humanitarian settings generates a host of ethical considerations which are not yet all wellevidenced or understood. This study represents an early step in categorizing and identifying key ethical issues to inform resources and tools under development.

Going beyond ethics approval

Researchers, and others leading evidence generation projects in humanitarian health, encounter many ethical issues at all phases of research, not only during the ‘ethics approval’ stage. Humanitarian health researchers, and their partners, reported a desire to have ethics training, support and tools to help address ethical issues and ensure research is conducted ethically and respectfully. Findings of this study have informed research ethics training and publications. An online tool to help identify ethical issues and guide researchers towards relevant resources is under development.

Background

Research and other data generating projects provide crucial insights and evidence to guide humanitarian responses. Ethical issues can arise when projects are being designed, while they are being conducted, and during dissemination of their findings. Research ethics tends to focus on ethics approval procedures, but ethical decisions are made throughout the research process. Researchers often have little support and guidance in addressing these ethical issues.

This research, carried out as part of the PostResearch Ethics Analysis (PREA) project, seeks to identify the nature of these ethical issues, how they are usually addressed, and what ethics support researchers would like to have available.

How the research was conducted

This research involved both a systematic literature review of published articles and reports addressing ethical issues in humanitarian health research, and 67 individual interviews with research stakeholders in Afghanistan, Ethiopia,

Nepal and South Sudan.